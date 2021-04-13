Eastern High School opening new rapid testing site

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new rapid testing site for COVID-19 is opening up at Eastern High School in Lansing in an effort to get more people tested, especially those that may have traveled for spring break.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 in an effort to help slow the spread of the virus.

Health officials say, students and families traveling across Michigan, or to other states or out of the country, risk being exposed to and carrying COVID-19 with them.

In addition, with confirmed negative tests, officials believe outbreaks within households could go on the decline and communities can overall stay safer going forward.

The testing at Eastern High School will be available from noon to 6 p.m.

Overall, there are now 37 pop-up testing sites being offered statewide to help with testing.

Health officials maintain that wearing a mask over the nose and mouth in public settings, along with social distancing in public settings, remains the safest way to avoid spreading the virus.