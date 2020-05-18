Eastern Michigan planning in-person learning for fall

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Eastern Michigan University is planning to hold in-person classes this fall at the school’s Ypsilanti campus.

School officials announced that the campus’ reopening and the return of in-person learning for students will follow a “rigorous and systematic process” that will be guided by a team of medical and other experts.

Eastern Michigan shut down classes and campus operations in March as part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school’s fall semester is scheduled to start Aug. 31.

University President James Smith says the school’s planned operations include classroom instruction, housing, dining and similar activities wherever possible.