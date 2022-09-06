YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLNS) – Members of the Eastern Michigan University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors union (EMU-AAUP) have voted to authorize a strike beginning September 7.

The vote passed with 91% support with over 500 tenured and tenure-tracked faculty voting.

The strike was prompted by EMU Administration’s “repeated failure to bargain in good faith and reach common ground on a new labor agreement,” EMU-AAUP members said in a press release.

“Our message to EMU students, parents and alumni is simple: EMU faculty are standing up for you and for quality education,” said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team. “But the EMU Administration has let you down, raising their own salaries while trying to reduce our compensation, and repeatedly failing to bargain in good faith.”

A bargaining session is also scheduled for September 7.

“It’s truly unfortunate that the EMU Administration’s failure at the bargaining table will cause delay and disruption for our students,” said Mohamed El-Sayed, professor of engineering at EMU and president of EMU-AAUP. “We will not be in our classrooms tomorrow, but our negotiating team will be at the bargaining table. We’re looking for solutions that support our students and set the stage for quality education at EMU for the long term.”