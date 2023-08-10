LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — To reflect the diversity, creativity and beauty of Lansing’s eastside community, the Allen Neighborhood Center and Prospect PLACE Neighborhood have partnered to bring the “Mother Tree Statue” to the neighborhood.

The unveiling of the statue, a work of art by Ivan Iler, will take place Thursday, near the pavilion at Clifford and Marcus streets, during the course of the community’s Summer Art Celebration.

The celebration will go on from 4:30-7 p.m. at Hunter Park, 1400 E. Kalamazoo Street.

“This gorgeous piece of art will continue our work to transform Kalamazoo Street and Hunter Park into even more beautiful places that reflect our community’s diversity and creativity,” said Ethan Schmitt, Volunteer & Communications Manager for ANC and Prospect PLACE Neighborhood.

“We have already added colorful bike rack designs and three decorated bus stops, and we have plans to paint artistic crosswalks on the street,” Schmitt went on to say.

The event will open with a speech by Mayor Andy Schor, followed by Ward 1 City Councilmember Ryan Kost and Yasmina Bouraoui, the neighborhood leader who wrote the grant.

The artist, Ivan Iler, will speak at 5:10 p.m.

There will be free food at the Hunter Park event from Smokeshow BBQ, G3Food4All and Teff-riffic Ethiopian Restaurant. The event will also feature many yard games.

The organizers of the event are encouraging everyone in the community to come out for the celebration.