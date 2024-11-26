LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) has tips for community members to stay safe in the kitchen during the holiday season.
According to ELPD, Thanksgiving is the most common day for home fires to start as a result of cooking equipment. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these kitchen fires.
Safety Tips
- Stay in the kitchen while using the stovetop and check the turkey often
- Turkey fryers are strongly discouraged
- Keep children at least 3 feet away from hot stoves. Set up activities that help keep them out of the kitchen, such as games, puzzles or books
- Keep oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels, curtains or anything that can easily catch fire away from the stove
- Make sure children stay away from hot soups and liquids, as the steam or splash could cause serious burns
- Keep the floor clear to prevent tripping hazards
- Make sure electric cords are not dangling from the counter
- Keep matches and utility lighters up high in a locked cabinet
- Never leave children unattended with a lit candle
- Test smoke alarms to ensure they are working properly