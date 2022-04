DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investgating a fatal crash between Nixon Rd. and Broadbent Rd. on West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

At least one person is dead.

The vehicle, which appears to be a hummer, crashed into a tree.

According to an on-scene 6 News photographer, the crash shut down the intersection for around two hours this afternoon.

The road reopened at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.