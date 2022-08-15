EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Some people in Eaton Township are warning drivers and road crews about an intersection that they say is a serious safety issue.

Jennifer Wendorf lives nearby and drives through an intersection at Island Highway and Stewart Street frequently.

She says not only do people speed but she’s also seen plenty of people drive right through stop signs.”

“You’re playing a game and a gamble of who’s going too fast before you pull out,” said Wendorf.

This past spring, blinking lights were placed above the stop signs after several complaints and accidents.

Over the past year, police have responded to at least five personal injury accidents at the intersection.

In 2018 a pastor from Charlotte was killed in a crash.

“You hear that there’s an accident here almost weekly,” said Wendorf.

“I’ve been here 6 years and I can’t even count the number of accidents,” said resident Tyler O’Dell.

“It sucks having kids here and everything” continued O’Dell.

6 News called the Eaton County road commission multiple times for comment, but they haven’t returned our calls.

As for Wendorf, like the others, she wants officials to realize this area is still a big problem.

“If it’s saving lives, why not put a stop light and rumble strips? Wake people up,” she said.