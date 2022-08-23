HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has shared new details about a standoff in Hamlin Township near Eaton Rapids that started Monday morning.

Officials say the situation started when deputies were called to a domestic assault complaint that involved a gun in the 8000 block of Katelin Dr.

Deputies said they were able to figure out the victim was not at the home anymore and the suspect was there alone.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they were able to get in contact with the suspect over the phone, who told officials he was still armed and was refusing to come out.

Negotiators were called to the scene and kept contact with the suspect for most of the day while they tried to get the man to peacefully surrender.

Eventually, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was able to take the suspect in to custody around 8 p.m.

Officials say the suspect is a 47-year-old man from Eaton Rapids and his name will be released when he’s arraigned.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office received help from numerous departments, including the Charlotte Police Department, the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, the Michigan State Police K9 teams, the Lansing Police Department, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers.