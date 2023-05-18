Hutch is the new facility dog for Eaton County 911.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Central Dispatch is welcoming a new member to its 911 dispatch force.

His name is Hutch, and he’s a brown-and-white goldendoodle.

At 9.5 months old, Hutch is beginning full-time duty with his K-9 handler, supervisor Jes Nunham.

Hutch began his training at just 8 weeks old, according to a statement from Eaton County Central Dispatch.

He was given to Central Dispatch by Canines for Change, a Grand Ledge-based organization that trains and provides young dogs to organizations that serve people, including those for children and adults with disabilities.