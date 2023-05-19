UPDATE: 5:33 P.M. – The child has been found, ESCO said in an alert.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County 911 is reporting a missing 4-year-old child in the Delta Township and Windsor Township area.

The report says the child is in the area of Jolly Highway between Williams Road and the dead end at the Grand River. He is wearing blue pajamas with goldfish and is only partially verbal.

Public safety agencies are actively searching for him in that area.

If located, please call 911.

6 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.