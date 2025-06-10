LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Animal Control Office is struggling after a millage failed in May, with nearly 57% of voters rejecting the proposal.

Eaton County says the Animal Control Office is operating at a severely limited capacity due to the ongoing staff shortage. Currently, only one officer is responsible for all shelter operations, road responses, and office duties.

That single officer is mostly responsible for maintaining the building, caring for animals, and completing paperwork.

With the shelter at full capacity and Animal Control without officers to send out, Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich says the community will need to rely on local police departments for their needs.

“We understand this is distressing for residents and communities who rely on these vital services and causes further capacity issues for surrounding shelters,” said Eaton County in a news release sent to 6 News.

The county is working with local municipalities, law enforcement partners, and the State of Michigan to solve these ongoing issues.

Additionally, the county does not have a balanced budget beyond September 30, 2025, alluding to more financial issues in the future

The county has shared tips on what you can do if you find a stray dog:

If the dog is not aggressive and poses no threat, check for a collar or tags, attempt to locate the owner by posting on local community pages and social media, and walk the neighborhood where you found the dog. Most veterinarians can also check found pets for microchips.

Do not approach aggressive animals or attempt to take custody of dogs involved in bites. These animals must be reported to Central Dispatch 9-1-1 immediately.

If you choose to take custody of a stray dog temporarily, ensure it is secure and safe from harm and file a found report with Animal Control’s office. We also encourage owners of missing pets to file a lost report to help facilitate reunions.

Please continue to call Central Dispatch if you need law enforcement assistance concerning domestic animals.

Do not attempt to drop off animals at the shelter. Hours of operation will vary significantly due to the availability of our one Officer.

“We recognize this is not a sustainable or acceptable state of operation. That’s why we will continue to pursue external support and long-term restructuring to restore and stabilize animal control services. However, there are no guarantees as to the future of the service,” said Eaton County in a news release sent to 6 News.

Residents can support the operations of Eaton County Animal Control by sending donations to 756 Courthouse Drive, Charlotte, MI 48813.