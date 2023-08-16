EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 people in the course of an arrest warrant sweep Tuesday, the agency said.

The sweep focused on people who have outstanding arrest warrants, parole and probation checks and finding wanted people.

The arrest sweep began with an arrest search warrant in the 3000 block of Pinch Highway, which led to the arrest of four people. Throughout the day, the team attempted arrests on several wanted subjects across the county.

“The combined efforts of our team led to the apprehension of individuals with varying types of arrest warrants including felony warrants and parole absconders,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “The arrests also resulted in seizing methamphetamine, which will result in additional charges.”