EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A cat was shot in the face and left for dead, and now people are searching for the shooter.

The family who owns that cat said the shooting incident happened on Jan. 12 on Hartel Road between Pinch and Billwood Highway. The cat, named Nancy, lost one of its eyes.

Her owners, Dave and Brittany Rademacher, can’t believe somebody would do such a thing. They are working with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and plan on pressing charges.

Nancy is recovering at home, awaiting brain surgery next week. But the Rademachers aren’t resting until they find out who is responsible.

“I thought it was weird that she came in and didn’t eat food like she normally does, and I went back and checked on her later and that’s when I found her in her cat bad … and her face was pretty messed up,” Brittany Rademacher said.

Brittany Rademacher rushed Nancy to the MSU vet, thinking at first that she was attacked by an animal.

But the CT Scan showed 7 copper BBs and pellets lodged in her head.

“I just went through a lot of emotions and became really mad because I just don’t understand how you do this to a domesticated animal, and one that is also just super friendly and loves people,” Brittany Rademacher said.

With the help of the Grand Ledge Community, the Rademachers were able to raise almost $11,000 to help with Nancy’s medical bills.

“It’s overwhelming but in such a great way, because so many people care,” Brittany Rademacher said.