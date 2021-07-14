Eaton County debuts upgraded 911 phone system

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A full replacement of Eaton County’s 911 call handling equipment has been completed.

According to Eaton County 911 Director Michael Armitage “these upgrades will keep the 911 system reliable for those that live, work, and visit Eaton County. These investments are vital to keep the technology current, especially since this system is vital to public safety.”

The project cost $210,073 and was funded primarily through a subgrant from the State of Michigan.

Part of the upgrade entailed replacing 1960s-era copper wiring with modern fiber optic. This new wiring will allow more data to be sent quickly, such as a caller’s location and texts to 911.