LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Time is running out for Eaton County residents to provide valuable feedback on its 2024-2025 strategic plan, as Eaton County Emergency Management officials want to hear from residents by the end of this year.

Ryan Wilkinson, Eaton County emergency manager says part of the plan talks about how they can prepare for and address hazards.

Hazards such as natural hazards, human-caused hazards and technology hazards, such as cyber-attacks.

The draft includes a mission and vision statement, summary, program overview and goals.

“There’s 6 goals, 11 objectives in there, tons of tasks you know it’s certainly ambitious and we know that; and that’s okay. But we’re not going to shy away from any sort of work or challenge or anything,” Wilkinson said.

Some residents have already provided feedback. “So far very helpful; we want to make sure that it’s relevant and meaningful to not just us but the county overall, business, individuals and households and all the way up through different levels of government and so on and so forth,” Wilkinson said.

Residents can review the draft multi-year strategic plan before completing the survey.

If you do want to leave your feedback, the county has made a form available online.