CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County father, Jeremy Droscha, is suffering major injuries after risking his life to save his youngest daughter from their burning home.

Now, he lies in an ICU bed, sedated, with 2nd and 3rd degree burns on 60% of his body.

“He literally ran up burning stairs, grabbed his baby out of her bedroom, wrapped her up I’m assuming and got her out,” Jessica’s sister, Rachel Cromwell said.

The Charlotte Fire Chief said an explosion from a propane tank completely blew out part of the Droscha’s house, causing the fire.

His wife, Jessica, and their two other children were not there at the time. Jeremy and his 4-year-old, Aubrey, were the only two inside the house.

“She has one minor scratch on her and the back of her hair is a little singed and that is it. She’s completely fine because he ran up there and saved her life,” Cromwell said.

Now, what’s left of their house is rubble and broken glass.

“That’s the only home the kids have known. That’s the only house Jeremy and Jessica have owned since they’ve been married,” Jeremy’s cousin, Adam Droscha said.

While the journey ahead is unknown, the family said their main focus is getting Jeremy on the road to recovery. As Jessica helps her husband through his injuries, family said she’s thankful for the outpouring of support.

Some of that support includes the more than $35,000 that’s been donated to the family’s GoFundMe.