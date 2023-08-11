CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for a safe and simple way to store your marijuana buds?

Barry-Eaton District Health Department’s drive-through marijuana lock-bag giveaway event is Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 1033 Health Care Drive in Charlotte.

Other free supplies available will include naloxone (Narcan) kits, family first aid kits and medication disposal bags.

Eaton County residents can drive up to the main door of the BEDHD Charlotte office on Health Care Drive. No information will be collected and no questions will be asked, officials said.

“Lock-bags offer an option for adults to keep marijuana locked away from children and pets who could suffer adverse health effects due to accidental ingestion,” said BEDHD in a statement Friday. “A national study in the journal Pediatrics found that in 2017, there were just over 200 reported cases of accidental consumption of cannabis edibles by children under six in the U.S. In 2021, the number shot up to 3,054 an increase of 1,375%.”

The lock-bags are funded by a grant that BEDHD received from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Cannabis Regulatory Agency, via the Marihuana Operation and Oversight Grants for Counties.