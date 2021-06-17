Eaton County issued red flag warning, at risk for fire

US-FIRES Flames approach a vineyard during the Glass fire in Calistoga, California on September 27, 2020. – The National Weather Service issued heat advisories and CalFire issued a Red Flag warning for high fire risk areas of California. A wildfire with a “dangerous rate of spread” broke out in Napa County between Calistoga and St. Helena overnight on September 27, 2020 just as the Bay Area braces for extreme wildfire conditions. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) —- At 9:12 a.m. this morning, the National Weather Service for Grand Rapids issued a Red Flag Warning that is in effect until 8:00 p.m. this evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are to occur or are already taking place. The elements that create these weather conditions include strong winds, low humidity, and warmer temperatures.

Southwest winds are expected to be 5 to 10 miles per hour, with some gusts of wind getting as high as 25 miles per hour. The relative humidity will be as low as 16%, with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Eaton County Emergency management has stated to avoid camping, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chainsaws, and terrain materials that have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire.