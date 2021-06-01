Eaton County jury trials to resume in June, hold expungement clinic.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Trial Courts have moved to Phase 2 of their “Plan to Return to Full Capacity.”

Phase 2 will see jury trials resume on June 4. In-person court proceedings will resume, but will have limited capacity and standard COVID-19 restrictions, such as masks, will still be in place.

The Courts urge the public to use alternate methods of conducting court business, such as using the drop box located inside the doors of Eaton County Court buildings. Additionally, appointments will no longer be required to conduct court business.

On June 19, the 56th Circuit and 56A District Courts of Eaton County will participate in a “virtual expungement clinic” starting at 9:00 a.m.

Through a partnership with Legal Services of South Central Michigan, 54B District Court in East

Lansing will host the clinic which will assist up to 100 eligible participants with convictions in

Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties.

A seminar on the changes in expungement laws will be held on June 2 at 6:00 p.m. with presentations from Safe and Just Michigan and Michigan Legal Help.

Those interested in the virtual clinic or information seminar can register on the 54B District Court website.

For those applying for expungements, fees for certified copies of conviction or adjudication orders will be waived during June.