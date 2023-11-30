LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A notable Eaton County public servant has died, officials said Thursday. He assisted in hundreds of law enforcement responses and successfully tracked down the suspects of a Delta Township bank robbery.

K-9 Cash served with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office for over 7 years until his 2020 retirement, after which he relaxed alongside Sgt. Campbell. “Rest easy, Cash; thank you for your service, and we hope your days are full of chasing tennis balls and belly rubs,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

K-9 Cash retired from Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in 2020. He died in November 2023. (Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

Among Cash’s career highlights, the bank robbery apprehension involved more than 50 officers, additional K-9s and helicopters. But Cash, ultimately, was the one who found where the suspects were hiding.

“Eaton County Sheriff’s Office will be forever grateful for Cash’s service,” agency officials wrote in the post, “and he will be dearly missed.”