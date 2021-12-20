Eaton County man sentenced in August 2020 drunk driving homicide

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Benjamin William Dunn has been sentenced to 8-15 years in prison after killing Quentin Bartlett in an August 8, 2020, drunk driving homicide.

Dunn was sentenced by Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice K. Cunningham.

Dunn’s sentencing comes after an Oct. 26 conviction of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death.

Dunn killed Bartlett after recklessly driving while drunk and high on marijuana in the parking lot of CB’s Bar in Charlotte.

During the sentencing, one family member requested Dunn be given the longest sentence possible as he was already on probation for drunk driving when the homicide happened.

“Dunn’s sentence will protect our community from his willful, reckless, and dangerous behavior. I hope that the sentence has also given Quentin’s family and friends some measure of peace and justice, though he can never be replaced,” said Prosecutor Douglas. R Lloyd.