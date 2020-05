Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) —

Eaton County Units and Michigan State Police Troopers responded to an early morning report of subjects stealing items from cars in Dimondale.

After a K9 track by both an ECSO K9 and a MSP K9, the two subjects were located an arrested.

They are suspected of stealing items from vehicles in Dimondale and Windsor Twp.

The two adult (Ages 20 and 22) male suspects from Lansing are lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

The suspect names will be released after arraignment.