EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Following a fire, a long-standing nonprofit serving Eaton and Barry counties is in need of support.

The Eaton Clothing & Furniture Center is a nonprofit thrift store in Charlotte.

It has served Eaton and Barry County residents since 1994.

“Both goods and financial donors are essential to our mission and to us surviving, and now is a time when we really need that,” executive director Shaun Prickett said.

An employee called Prickett on Saturday night when they noticed a fire truck near the building. When he arrived, the fire was out and the damage had been done.

“It wasn’t a huge fire, but it was enough to cause a significant amount of water damage to our part of the building and smoke damage,” Prickett said.

He said water had covered the floor of the center’s sorting room, forcing the staff to toss lots of merchandise. The water also damaged ceiling tiles but Prickett’s biggest concern, he said, is the smoke damage.

“We need to decide what kind of health risk that could pose to our clients. How much of our inventory are we going to have to dispose of,” Prickett said.

“We’re here to help the community and lift people up, so we want to make sure all of our merchandise is properly cleaned and there’s no risk to people that buy things,” he continued.

The nonprofit center allows those in need to shop for free once a month, and to pick up free furniture once a year.

“They have to qualify through some type of government assistance or meet our income guidelines for poverty level, or they can be a referral from another organization,” Prickett said.

The center also has back-to-school and winter warm-up initiatives.

Pricket said that each day that they’re closed is another day they can’t serve their community and lose money to pay their bills.

“We have to figure out if we’re gonna be shut down, how it’s gonna affect our clients and our members and even my employees, the couple of employees that I have. We are accepting whatever kind of monetary donations people will be willing to give us to get through this,” he said.

Not only are they in need of financial support, but also volunteers to help with the clean-up. If you would like to help the center, Prickett asks that you send a message to its Facebook page.

Prickett said it appears the fire was started by a bonfire near the building.