HAMLIN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County 911 said in a Facebook post overnight Friday that there was a shelter-in-place order for a police situation in the Kinneville Road area, between Mike Simpson Drive and Houston Road in Hamlin Township, near Eaton Rapids.

At 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the dispatch agency updated the post to say that the shelter-in-place had been lifted, and a suspect is in custody.

A shelter-in-place order for a nearby incident indicates that residents should keep doors and windows locked; keep pets in inside; and that no one should enter or exit their building or residence.

The situation is developing. 6 News will provide updates as they become available.