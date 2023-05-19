VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information about $30,000 worth of damage caused by rifle fire to a Consumers Energy power pole.

The power pole is located in Vermontville on West Street near Third Street.

The deputy that responded to the incident was told by homeowners that it was shot several times by a rifle during the early morning hours of May 12.

Consumers Energy estimated the damage to the pole and its equipment to cost around $30,000.

Anybody with information about the incident can contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 543-3512.