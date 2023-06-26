EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Public transportation in Eaton County is making its way towards getting some improvements.

But first, the Eaton County Transportation Authority (EATRAN) want locals to fill out a survey.

In EATRAN’S Next Stop survey, community members are asked to fill out their area of residence, age, and other information.

Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) CEO and EATRAN Executive Director Bradley T. Funkhouser said that it’s about knowing how to better implement things moving forward.

The survey program was financed thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

“Regional services are essential,” said Jean Ruestman with MDOT. “We’re trying to build up peoples lives, give them more well rounded social economic prosperity and you cannot do that if they can’t get to the goods and services that they need.”

Those who fill out the application can also leave comments and suggestions, as well as contact information if they’d like to hear back from the transportation authority.

By the way, locals who fill the survey out will be entered into a drawing for five chances to win a $100 gift card.

CATA, EATRAN and Clinton Transit are focusing on “cross boundary travel” in the future, Funkhouser added.

If that happens, people needing to cross county lines in mid-Michigan using public transportation would be able to do so.