Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies arrest driver of swerving semi-tractor-trailer

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of a semi-tractor-trailer August 31 after it was reported swerving all over the road on Northbound I-69 in Calhoun County.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with the semi just south of Charlotte.

Deputies tried to stop the semi, but it would not pull over. The semi did not appear to be fleeing however continued to be all over the roadway.

Deputies followed with lights and sirens activated and other deputies and officers got in front of the semi to alert other traffic.

Deputies eventually were able to get the semi stopped on Lansing Rd near I-69 in Windsor Twp around 8:09 a.m. The driver exhibited signs of impairment and was eventually arrested. The fully loaded semi tractor-trailer was towed from the scene.

The passenger side of the semi was muddy and covered with portions of grass where it had run off the road in Calhoun County.