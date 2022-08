DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize this man?

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the man pictured above.

The subject was allegedly involved in a retail theft in Delta Township on Aug. 10 at around 12:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not state where the theft occurred.

If you have any information on this man, you can call Lt. Ross Tyrell at (517) 323-8480.