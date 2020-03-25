Eaton County Sheriff’s Office assisting with delivery of prescriptions, food to higher-risk people

EATON COUNTY., Mich. (WLNS)– Volunteers from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office are taking their usual community duties a step further, by offering to deliver prescription medications and groceries to higher-risk people.

Sheriff Tom Reich said the idea was tossed around when the office saw that there were a lot of people in the community who needed assistance because of concerns about possible COVID-19 exposure and/or a lack of transportation.

“It’s just something good that’s a need that I want to provide for these people here in Eaton County. It’s sad that we’re in this situation but we’re doing everything we can to ensure that they’re fed as well as the prescription drugs that they need,” Sheriff Reich said.

Most of the deliveries will be made by 15-20 volunteers from the Sheriff’s Office, but the Sheriff said he, Undersheriff Jeffrey Cook, and Chief Deputy Adam Morris will all step up to help as well.

“We can’t always depend on our volunteers because they’re tied up too and they might have other deliveries as well but we’re all gonna chip in here and get the job done,” Sheriff Reich said.

Deputies will not be making deliveries so that they can continue to focus on taking calls as usual.

There are no qualifications for the delivery assistance program. Anyone who is higher risk (either because of their age or underlying medical issues) can take advantage of having their prescription medications and groceries delivered.

The Sheriff’s Office is not funding the orders, so the people requesting assistance should provide a check to pay for their items, but anyone in need can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (517) 543-5261.