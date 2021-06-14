Eaton County Sheriff’s Office investigating June 13 shooting

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating a June 13 shooting that took place on Endicott Court in Delta Township at around 1:00 a.m.

Deputies arrived on scene of the shooting shortly after the incident and were able to assist both victims, who are now being treated at a nearby hospital.

One victim is in critical condition and the other is expected to make a full recovery.

The shooter is still at large.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.