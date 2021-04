EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton County Sheriff’s office is looking for information regarding a suspect that is wanted for a home invasion in the Bellevue Township area.

The photos are “not the best,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The silver truck pictured in the photos is unrelated to the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the invasion, contact Sgt. Josh Ivey at JIvey@eatoncounty.org or 517-543-5447.