Mercedes Broadbent, 15, was last seen on Saturday.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Mercedes Elizabeth Broadbent, 15, who was last seen on Saturday with a man.

Mercedes has purple hair with red hair showing through.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Broadbent could be in the northern Michigan area, either around Clare or Traverse City.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Mercedes is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 543-3512.