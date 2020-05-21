Eaton County Sheriffs Office: puppy rescued after being found in pants of crash occupant

Eaton County, Mich. (WLNS) — Animal Control in Eaton County helped with a crash yesterday in Delta Township in which the occupant had a four-week-old German Shepherd puppy, which he was trying to hide in his pants.

The Animal Control staff recognized it as a stolen puppy from Ingham County. Staff were able to return the puppy to its owner and more importantly its mother.

Eaton County Animal Control is also working with Ingham County assisting with their criminal case. This German Shepherd puppy was one of three puppies taken originally. All three have been recovered and are back with mom.