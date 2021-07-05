Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident that claimed the life of a 79-year-old

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle roll-over crash on Saturday, July 3, 2021, that claimed the life of a 79-year-old woman.

Authorities say Ruth Houghton from Eaton Rapids was an elderly female who lost control of her car and struck a power pole, and due to her injuries she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says the roll-over crash happened on Island Highway near Royston Road.

The roadway was shut down for several hours while Consumer’s Energy replaced the power pole.