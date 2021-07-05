Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responds to deadly car crash over the weekend

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)–The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 3, 2021, responded to a car crash that claimed the life of a 74-year-old Lansing resident.

Albert Foreman, a 74-year-old Lansing resident, was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

Authorities say it was a one-vehicle crash and happened on eastbound I-496 near Snow in Delta Township

Witnesses say the car was traveling at a high rate speed before it went off the roadway and struck a tree line.

Police say possible speed and not wearing a seat belt could appear to be factors to this crash.