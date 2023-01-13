EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals about a phone scam aimed to take people’s money.

Citizens have reported to police that they have received dubious calls from a number claiming to be “Lieutenant Brandon Scott,” a name that doesn’t belong to anybody with the sheriff’s office.

The call states that the citizen has missed a “scheduled secondary DNA test” and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The goal of the scam is to ultimately get the receiver of the call to send in a payment to dismiss the nonexistent warrant.

“Please know that this is a scam aimed at getting you to pay money to them,” officials with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said in an email statement. “The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office will not call anyone asking for money to pay any violations, and we do not have an employee by the name of Brandon Scott.”

Anybody with questions or concerns may call the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 543-3412 or (517) 372-8217.