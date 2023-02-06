EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County has agreed to a settlement in an ongoing lawsuit with Meijer over the retail chain’s alleged role in the opioid epidemic.

The county will receive a one-time payment of $1,556,250 from the settlement’s $35 million total. This settlement covers multiple counties in the Midwest.

The lawsuit was part of the National Opioid Litigation, a lawsuit that aims to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for allegedly exacerbating the opioid epidemic.

The Eaton County Board of Commissioners agreed to the settlement Monday night.

“While no amount of money can bring back our friends and family who we have lost to substance use disorder, I am hopeful we can use these dollars to create conditions that better support those struggling now,” Commissioner Trevor Youngquist said on social media.

The full agreement can be read here.