Eaton Rapids Air festival cancelled indefinitely

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Eaton Rapids has indefinitely cancelled the annual Air Festival.

The Air Festival is an event where owners of Airstream campers line the city streets and stay. Activities such as kayaking, shopping and campfires are also held.

The City cited the annual 4th of July festivities as a driving force behind the cancellation, saying that focus would be turned towards the Independence Day celebration.

“We are also planning something very special for the grand reopening of our G.A.R. Island Park and Riverwalk facility,” the city said in a press release.