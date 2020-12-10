Eaton Rapids comes together to give back during the holiday season.

EATON RAPIDS, Mich (WLNS)- From coats to gifts- the area of downtown Eaton Rapids has many things lying around this holiday season, all for those in need.

“Its really a great thing to see the community come together and do this,” said Jason Smith, DDA Executive Director City of Eaton Rapids

Officials from the city say one day after the Mayor filmed a video near the downtown holiday tree, more than a dozen gifts appeared- with signs to pay it forward, but this is nothing new for the community some said.

“The community always comes together for anything. It doesn’t matter what it is. The community is always strong here. Eaton Rapids is probably one of the best communities to live in just because we have so much pride, with so many people that just want to help,” said store owner Mark McGee.

While the pandemic continues to be hard on everyone, city officials say the community really comes together through Facebook and it’s all for the greater good- they always come together.

“The person who put this together wanted to remain anonymous. Didn’t want a lot of fanfare for it but were really grateful that they put it together, ” said Smith.