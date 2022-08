While pickleball doesn’t require as much running as tennis, proper footwear is still essential. Tennis shoes or court shoes are recommended.

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Eaton Rapids hopes to be home to several new pickleball courts, all thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.

The sport, which is similar to tennis, has been blowing up lately.

It’s considered the fastest-growing sport in the country.

If the campaign reaches its goal of $30,000 by September 8 the project will win a matching grant from the state and they’ll build four new courts.