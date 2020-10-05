Eaton Rapids High School investigating two COVID-19 exposures

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) —

Barry-Eaton District Health Department informed Eaton Rapids Public Schools that two separate investigations of COVID-19 incidents involving individuals attending or affiliated with Eaton Rapids High School are currently in progress.

The health department is asking the individuals who were in close contact with the COVID-19 infected individuals to be told not to attend any school or school-related activities until given clearance by the health department.

Michigan School Districts are required to report outbreaks of COVID-19 defined as two or more cases within a school linked by place and time and to publish the information indicating the presence of individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 who have been present on school property or at school functions during the period of infection.

Consequently, all individuals present on the dates of potential exposure for either of these incidents, who were also determined to be close contacts have, by order of the Barry-Eaton District Health Department, been placed in quarantine and directed to remain at home for a period of 14 days from the date of the potential exposure.

If you have not been contacted directly by representatives of the Barry-Eaton District Health Department or administrative representatives from the Eaton Rapids Public Schools, your student has not been determined to be a close contact to an infected individual and may continue to attend school and school-related activities.

For additional information concerning this matter please contact the Barry-Eaton District Health Department at (517) 543-2430 or (269) 945-9516.