EATON RAPIDS, Mich. — People gathered Saturday at the Eaton Rapids Public Safety building to honor public safety officials from the past, present and future.

One of the officers that was honored was Officer George Emery. Emery died in 1947 and was never publicly acknowledged for his service. After an old newspaper detailed that Officer Emery died from a heart attack while arresting three subjects, his name was put into the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

The event also honored former Eaton Rapids Police Chief Michael Seeley, who died in December 2020. The sign was part of a donation from Seeley’s family.

“I knew Mike for a lot of years, very comical guy, very bright, read a lot of books, just a very smart guy,” Timothy Gill, a former Eaton Rapids officer, said.

The sign will be shared by the Eaton Rapids Fire Department and Police Department to show information to the public.