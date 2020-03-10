Eaton Rapids: one school employee self-quarantined

One Greyhound Intermediate School employee has been self-quarantined after returning from Italy, according to the Barry-Eaton District Health Department.

The announcement of the person’s quarantine was made Wednesday morning, following the health department’s notice of the school employee at Greyhound Intermediate School.

The health department reported that the individual was at work for one school day on March 9 and will be under self-quarantine at home for the remainder of the 14-day period. BEDHD believes the risk to students, staff, and visitors is minimal at this time.

BEDHD staff are working with the school to minimize the risk of any potential spread of COVID19.

BEDHD staff have interviewed the school employee and will be staying in daily contact during the self-quarantine period. BEDHD staff have also provided cleaning guidance to the school.

The spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses can be prevented using several methods. Individuals should: • Wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, especially immediately after coughing, sneezing, or blowing their nose. • Avoid touching their face with unwashed hands. • Clean surfaces that are touched frequently with an EPA-approved cleaner. • When returning from a country with widespread, sustained transmission of COVID-19, stay home and self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Keep distance with other people (social distancing). • When sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing trouble breathing seek medical care and call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room. • Do not travel while sick. • Cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or their sleeve (not their hands) when coughing or sneezing. BEDHD also reminds the community that those travelers returning from countries with sustained community spread (China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea), read and follow the CDC’s guidance on self-quarantine in order to minimize risk for others. These instructions can be found here: