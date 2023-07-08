EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Here at Eaton Rapids’ Twisted Trail Stables, a new petting zoo is on its way.

“Over the Rainbow Zootopia” was born out of its founders’ search for ways to give back to the community.

“What better way to do it than with the animals…Our goal is to hire high-functioning mentally and physically handicapped people,” said Lindsey Zaucha, co-founder.

The founders hope the petting zoo will be fun for the community, as well as an outlet for people with disabilities to get hands-on experience while working a job in a comforting environment.

Co-founder Bri Oberlin said the job would involve “care of the animals, cleanup around the farm…honestly, just loving the animals, just spending time with the animals.”

Although they only have a few pens set up so far, many have reached out wanting to help–including Chase Hammontree, who’s already been working on the farm for a week.

“Yeah, I love animals, and I love zoo animals too…I help them feed them, and I help them shave the sheep,” Hammontree said.

The organizers say they hope the petting zoo can provide experience that will lead to future employment for the workers.

“They can learn a lot of responsibility, and how to care for something, and that will obviously help translate into another job, whether it be with animals or something else,” said Melissa Hampton, a boarder at Twisted Trail Stables.

The petting zoo was recently licensed as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and they plan on making an appearance at Eaton County Fair on July 9.