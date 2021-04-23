Eaton Rapids Police arrest 4 in attempted murder of officer

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Eaton Rapids Police Department arrested four subjects for a June 2020 incident where an Eaton Rapids Police Officer was shot during a vehicle pursuit.

The subjects are: Andrea Dexter, 22, of Eaton Rapids, Zakary Bolan, 23, of Eaton Rapids, Nathan Long, 18 of Eaton Rapids and an unnamed 23-year-old male from Lansing.

Dexter turned herself into the police on April 22, 2021 and is charged with “two felony counts of accessory after the fact”. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Bolan was already in custody on unrelated charges. He is charged with “one felony count of discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, fleeing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.”

Long was arrested in Eaton Rapids on April 22, 2021 and is charged with “Assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a weapon from a motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon.”

The unidentified 23-year-old male was already in custody in Clinton County on unrelated charges. He is awaiting transfer and arraignment for “three counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and sale of a firearm to a felon.”