Eaton Rapids Police to conduct search for man who went missing in October 2019

Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton Rapids Police Department and other civil search and rescues teams across Michigan will set out tomorrow to search for 59-year-old Steven Radashaw, who disappeared in Oct. 2019.

The search team will visit all of the places of interest associated with Radashaw’s disappearance. The locations scheduled to be searched are based on tips and information developed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said this search should not be taken as an indication of an expected outcome but rather as an effort to thoroughly pursue all pertinent tips in the case.

Anyone who has information regarding Radashaw’s disappearance or his whereabouts should call 911 or contact ERPD.

Mr. Radashaw is described as a white male, brown & gray hair with Hazel eyes. He is 6’4″ and approximately 320lbs.

Mr. Radashaw was last scene on Friday October 4th, 2019 at approximately 10:00pm at his residence on S. Main St in the City of Eaton Rapids. His mother had recently passed away and his family is concerned for his safety.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately or call Eaton County Central Dispatch at 517-543-3510.