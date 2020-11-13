Eaton Rapids Public Schools remain online through Dec. 18

Mathematics teacher Basirat Olamide Ajayi, 36, teaches online via her mobile phone from her house in Lagos, Nigeria Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The teacher from a Lagos public school is helping students across the country, and internationally, learn math virtually during coronavirus restrictions that have prevented most children from returning to class in Nigeria. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Eaton Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton Rapids Public Schools announced they will remain in remote learning through Dec. 18 after Barry-Eaton Health Department reported their staff and resources are maximized beyond capacity.

Board members working with administration made the decision Thursday evening in response to the current rate of community spread and the number of cases affecting staffing at the schools.

The Eaton Rapids Public School District said on Facebook it hopes to return to in-person learning in Jan. 2021.

Eaton Rapids Public Schools follow Charlotte Public Schools and Holt Public Schools in transitioning to online classes.