Eaton Rapids suspect caught after 3-week chase

The Eaton Rapids man who was on the run for three weeks has been captured by police.

Joshawa Vergason, 23, has been booked into the Eaton County Jail.

His father, Richard Vergason, 64, has arrested on charges of harboring a fugitive.

Joshawa Vergason ran from police three weeks ago in Eaton Rapids on August 7 as officers tried to serve warrants at his home near Smith Road and Bunker Highway.

He locked himself in his basement and warned police that he had weapons.

Vergason then took off, dodging searchers until this week.

He is charged with a variety of count of assaulting a police officer, a K-9 officer, two counts of domestic violence and a count of driving with a suspended license.

Joshawa Vergason is held in the Eaton County Jail and bail is set at $50,000.