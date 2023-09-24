LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people from Charlotte have died after two cars collided Saturday morning on Lansing Road in Eaton Township, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a Facebook post.

A Kia Soul was moving southbound on Lansing Road near Kinsel Highway and a Ford Taurus was moving northbound on the road when the cars collided, the sheriff’s department said.

Both the people in the Taurus were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and both the people in the Kia Soul were taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

William McGuirt, 87, and Barbara McGuirt, 84, both of Charlotte, died in the hospital after the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by Eaton County Sheriff’s Office. They said they believe neither speed nor alcohol contributed to the crash.