Eclipse is a 2-year-old cat in need of a new home.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you looking for a furry friend with feline beauty, yet not too aloof for people and dogs? Meet Eclipse, age 2, a sleek black cat with big, lunar eyes.

Eclipse’s new friends at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) say she is a beautiful cat who came from another shelter, and she’s looking for new a new family or home.

“She spent some time in a foster home where she did well with kids and dogs, but was choosy about her feline friends,” said representatives from ICACS.

They said Eclipse, like many cats in a changing environment, may need some time to settle in before she really opens up to you.

Eclipse is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you want to find out more about Eclipse, visit here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.